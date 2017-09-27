Caldwell US Dividend Advantage Fund (NASDAQ:UDA_UN:CA) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Caldwell US Dividend Advantage Fund (UDA_UN:CA) Declares Dividend of $0.05” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/caldwell-us-dividend-advantage-fund-uda_unca-declares-dividend-of-0-05.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell US Dividend Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell US Dividend Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.