Byline Bancorp, Inc. (BY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Byline Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. The Company offers saving accounts, credit cards, loans, mortgages, lending, equipment leasing, cash management and online banking services. Byline Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

BY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America Corporation initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE BY) traded down 2.01% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.01. 61,933 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $615.70 million. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $21.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Roberto R. Herencia acquired 34,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $627,570.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,273.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindsay Y. Corby acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,149. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,057 shares of company stock worth $765,320 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BY. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $11,352,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,023,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $3,022,000. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $4,466,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,201,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Byline Bank (the Bank). Byline Bank is a full service commercial bank. The Bank operates through 56 branches in the Chicago metropolitan area. The Bank offers a broad range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers.

