BT Group PLC (BT) Receives $335.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BT Group PLC (NYSE:BT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $335.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BT. Beaufort Securities lowered BT Group PLC to a “long term buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.57) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BT Group PLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.77) target price on shares of BT Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on BT Group PLC from GBX 343 ($4.61) to GBX 325 ($4.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.56) target price on shares of BT Group PLC in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

BT Group PLC (BT) traded down 0.52% during trading on Friday, hitting $19.28. 450,107 shares of the stock traded hands. BT Group PLC has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of BT Group PLC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of BT Group PLC by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BT Group PLC by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BT Group PLC by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of BT Group PLC by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

