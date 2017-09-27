Brokerages Set The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) Target Price at $19.25

Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCKT shares. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,638,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 484.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 641,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after buying an additional 531,681 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,199,000 after buying an additional 359,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,789,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,743,000 after buying an additional 171,125 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Hackett Group (NASDAQ HCKT) traded up 1.68% during trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,806 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $436.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.88. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $20.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.36 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hackett Group will post $0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hackett Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 8th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 17% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc is an advisory and technology consulting company. The Company’s services include business transformation, enterprise performance management, working capital management and global business services. The Company is engaged in providing business and technology consulting services.

