Brokerages Set Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (TALK) Target Price at $172.94

Shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 172.94 ($2.33).

Several research analysts have issued reports on TALK shares. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC in a report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank AG lowered their price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC from GBX 280 ($3.77) to GBX 230 ($3.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.49) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC in a report on Thursday, June 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 225 ($3.03) price target on shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of Talktalk Telecom Group PLC (LON TALK) traded down 0.43% on Friday, reaching GBX 210.30. 318,078 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.01 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 198.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 186.23. Talktalk Telecom Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 144.96 and a 12 month high of GBX 221.30.

Talktalk Telecom Group PLC Company Profile

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC is a provider of fixed line broadband, voice telephony, mobile and television services. The Company serves over four million residential and business customers under the TalkTalk and TalkTalk Business brands. TalkTalk residential packages offer broadband, phone, television and mobile services.

