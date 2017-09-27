Brokerages Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Target Price at $6.00

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NASDAQ:SAND) (TSE:SSL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAND shares. CIBC lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth $116,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth $125,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 491.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 83.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold (SAND) traded down 1.196% on Friday, hitting $4.545. 948,529 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.62 million and a PE ratio of 41.318. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $5.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.50 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08.

Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) (TSE:SSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post $0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd is a Canada-based company engaged in providing financing to mining companies. The Company focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements (Gold Streams or Silver Streams), and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The Company operates in the segments of Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Chapada Santa Elena, Yamana Silver Stream, Chapada, Diavik Mine, Other Royalties, Other and Corporate.

