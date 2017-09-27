Brokerages Set Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Price Target at $53.67

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.67.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Scotiabank set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Cowen and Company dropped their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $43.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,073,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,739,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 17.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $206,022,000 after acquiring an additional 640,319 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dril-Quip by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,449,000 after acquiring an additional 118,295 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dril-Quip by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,139,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,221,000 after acquiring an additional 684,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Dril-Quip by 22.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,441,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,327,000 after acquiring an additional 260,352 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Dril-Quip (DRQ) traded up 0.68% on Friday, hitting $44.65. 620,610 shares of the company were exchanged. Dril-Quip has a 52-week low of $35.85 and a 52-week high of $69.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.62.
Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. Dril-Quip had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post $0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Dril-Quip
Dril-Quip, Inc (Dril-Quip) designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered drilling and production equipment. The Company’s operations are organized into three geographic segments: Western Hemisphere, including North and South America, headquartered in Houston, Texas; Eastern Hemisphere, including Europe and Africa, headquartered in Aberdeen, Scotland, and Asia-Pacific, including the Pacific Rim, Southeast Asia, Australia, India and the Middle East, headquartered in Singapore.
Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.