Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get Conn's Inc. alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Brokerages Set Conn’s, Inc. (CONN) Target Price at $25.75” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/brokerages-set-conns-inc-conn-target-price-at-25-75.html.

In related news, major shareholder W. R. Jr. Stephens purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $226,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Conn’s by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 566,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 178,277 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Conn’s by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 429,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Conn’s by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 174,600 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Conn’s by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 376,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 173,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luzich Partners LLC boosted its stake in Conn’s by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Luzich Partners LLC now owns 305,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s (NASDAQ CONN) traded up 3.35% on Friday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 501,059 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77. The stock’s market capitalization is $769.23 million. Conn’s has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $366.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.97 million. Conn’s had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn’s, Inc is a specialty retailer that offers a selection of consumer goods and related services in addition to a credit solution for its core credit constrained consumers. The Company operates through two segments: retail and credit. The Retail segment includes product categories, such as furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room and bedroom; home appliance, including refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers and ranges; Consumer electronics, including liquid-crystal-display (LED), organic LED (OLED), Ultra high definition (HD) and Internet-ready televisions, and home office, including computers, printers and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.