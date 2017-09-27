Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Boston Private Bancorp, through its subsidiaries offers a full range of banking, commercial and residential lending, and trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clientele with a commitment to exceptional service. In the city of Boston, Boston Private Bank & Trust Company offers a First Time Homebuyer program, and “soft second” mortgage financing. Under its Accessible Banking program, the Bank is an active provider of real estate financing for affordable housing, economic development, and small businesses. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings in a research note on Friday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Private Financial Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Boston Private Financial Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Boston Private Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $94.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.70 million. Boston Private Financial Holdings had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Boston Private Financial Holdings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,390,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Private Financial Holdings by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial Holdings

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc is the bank holding company of Boston Private Bank & Trust Company. The Company offers private banking and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, families, businesses and select institutions. Its segments include Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, Investment Management and Wealth Advisory.

