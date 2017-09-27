Bonavista Energy Corp (BNP:CA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

Bonavista Energy Corp (NASDAQ:BNP:CA) announced a dividend on Friday, September 15th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

