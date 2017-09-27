Bloom Select Income Fund (NASDAQ:BLB_UN:CA) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0417 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Bloom Select Income Fund (BLB_UN:CA) Plans $0.04 Dividend” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/bloom-select-income-fund-blb_unca-plans-0-04-dividend.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.