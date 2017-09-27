Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) traded up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.28. 94,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 175,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$2.75 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$2.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Clarus Securities downgraded shares of Black Diamond Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.69.

Get Black Diamond Group Ltd alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The company’s market cap is $125.00 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Black Diamond Group Ltd (BDI) Trading 4.1% Higher” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/black-diamond-group-ltd-bdi-trading-4-1-higher.html.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited is a Canada-based company, which rents and sells modular workforce accommodation and space rental solutions to customers in Canada, the United States and Australia. The Company offers lodging and other support services related to remote workforce accommodation and space rentals.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.