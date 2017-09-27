Bird Construction Inc (BDT:CA) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Bird Construction Inc (NASDAQ:BDT:CA) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Friday, October 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

