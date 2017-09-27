Benefitfocus (BNFT) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) is one of 97 publicly-traded companies in the “Enterprise Software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Benefitfocus to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Benefitfocus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benefitfocus -11.24% N/A -16.22% Benefitfocus Competitors -24.68% -413.03% -8.20%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of shares of all “Enterprise Software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.1% of Benefitfocus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Enterprise Software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Benefitfocus and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Benefitfocus $248.19 million -$6.36 million -33.32 Benefitfocus Competitors $1.27 billion $348.20 million 34.88

Benefitfocus’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Benefitfocus. Benefitfocus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Benefitfocus has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benefitfocus’ rivals have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Benefitfocus and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benefitfocus 0 2 7 0 2.78 Benefitfocus Competitors 520 2416 4071 134 2.53

Benefitfocus currently has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.51%. As a group, “Enterprise Software” companies have a potential upside of 8.87%. Given Benefitfocus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Benefitfocus is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Benefitfocus beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc. (Benefitfocus) is a provider of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Benefitfocus Platform allows how organizations and individuals shop for, enroll in, manage and exchange benefits. The Company operates through two business segments: Employer, which derives its revenue from customers that use the Company’s services for the provision of benefits to their employees, and administrators acting on behalf of employers, Carrier, which derives its revenue from insurance companies that provide coverage at their own risk. Its solutions support benefits plans, including healthcare, dental, life and disability insurance, and voluntary benefits plans, such as critical illness, supplemental income and wellness programs. It provides a multi-tenant cloud-based benefits management platform to the employer and carrier markets.

