BeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $99.41

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.41 and last traded at $99.30, with a volume of 406,273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $87.51.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Maxim Group set a $52.00 target price on shares of BeiGene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.30 and a 200 day moving average of $77.30. The firm’s market capitalization is $3.98 billion.

In other BeiGene news, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 10,810 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $779,941.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,912.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Xiaodong Wang sold 20,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $1,448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,210 shares of company stock valued at $16,450,250. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene in the second quarter worth $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter worth $238,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene in the second quarter worth $248,000. Airain ltd acquired a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BeiGene by 42.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. 51.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused in the discovery and development of molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The Company had used its cancer biology platform to develop four clinical-stage drug candidates, such as BGB-3111, BGB-A317, BGB-290 and BGB-283, as of December 31, 2016.

