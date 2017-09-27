BankUnited, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BankUnited has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. BankUnited has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BankUnited to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Shares of BankUnited (NYSE BKU) traded up 2.33% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.61. The company had a trading volume of 688,775 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.07. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.47 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BankUnited will post $2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman John Adam Kanas sold 100,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $3,318,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 742,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,551,721.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Starr sold 7,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $261,170.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 386,035 shares of company stock worth $12,843,735 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. BidaskClub raised BankUnited from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is the bank holding company of BankUnited (the Bank). The bank is a national banking association. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through 94 banking centers located in 15 Florida counties and six banking centers in the New York metropolitan area.

