BancorpSouth, Inc. (BXS) Receives $32.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

BancorpSouth, Inc. (NYSE:BXS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

BXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of BancorpSouth in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancorpSouth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BancorpSouth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of BancorpSouth in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BancorpSouth in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of BancorpSouth (NYSE:BXS) traded up 3.39% on Friday, reaching $32.00. 798,849 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. BancorpSouth has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

BancorpSouth (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.78 million. BancorpSouth had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from BancorpSouth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. BancorpSouth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth by 20.5% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth in the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth in the second quarter valued at about $6,063,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,886,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,028,000 after purchasing an additional 310,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Company Profile

BancorpSouth, Inc is a financial holding company. The Company, through its principal bank subsidiary, BancorpSouth Bank (the Bank), conducts commercial banking and financial services operations in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas and Illinois. The Company’s segments include Community Banking, Insurance Agencies, and General Corporate and Other.

