Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Shares Gap Up to $6.63

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.39, but opened at $6.63. Banco Santander, shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 6,417,281 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Banco Santander, from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander, from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Santander, in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised Banco Santander, from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $105.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Banco Santander, (NYSE:SAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander, had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 14.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post $0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Santander, by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander, during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander, during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander, during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its position in shares of Banco Santander, by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 19,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander,

Banco Santander, SA is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country.

