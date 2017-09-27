Babcock (BW) Shares Down 9.4%

Babcock (NYSE:BW)’s share price was down 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $3.28. Approximately 8,227,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,166,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

BW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Babcock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS AG cut shares of Babcock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Babcock from $10.00 to $3.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.18.

Get Babcock alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. The firm’s market capitalization is $160.33 million.

Babcock (NYSE:BW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($2.68). The business had revenue of $349.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.34 million. Babcock had a negative net margin of 14.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Babcock will post ($2.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc acquired 1,686,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $5,229,529.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Babcock by 77.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Babcock by 30.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Babcock during the first quarter worth $114,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Babcock by 34.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in Babcock by 43.9% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/babcock-bw-shares-down-9-4.html.

Babcock Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc is a technology-based provider of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment that includes a suite of boiler products and environmental systems, and services for power and industrial uses. The Company operates in three segments: Power, Renewable and Industrial.

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.