Avocet Mining plc (AVM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.75

Avocet Mining plc (LON:AVM) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.75 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.13 ($0.28), with a volume of 80,041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.13 ($0.31).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 31.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 42.67. The company’s market cap is GBX 4.59 million.

About Avocet Mining plc

Avocet Mining PLC (Avocet) is a West African gold mining and exploration company. The Company operates the Inata gold mine in Burkina Faso and has exploration projects in Burkina Faso and Guinea. Its segments include the UK; Burkina Faso, which includes the Inata mine, as well as exploration activity within the Belahouro license area, and Guinea, which includes the Tri-K project.

