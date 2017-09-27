Aviva Plc (AV) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Aviva Plc (NYSE:AV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aviva Plc earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.4021963115069 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Aviva Plc (NYSE AV) remained flat at $11.69 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 991,252 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20. Aviva Plc has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $15.59.

Aviva Plc Company Profile

Aviva plc is a holding company. The Company provides customers with long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. Its segments include United Kingdom & Ireland; France; Poland; Italy, Spain and Other; Canada; Asia; Aviva Investors, and Other Group activities.

