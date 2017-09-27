Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.86.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Asure Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Asure Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen and Company assumed coverage on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Asure Software (ASUR) traded up 7.47% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,911 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39. The stock’s market capitalization is $151.91 million. Asure Software has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $17.27.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asure Software will post $0.52 EPS for the current year.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc is a global provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that help companies to bring people, time, space and assets together. The Company serves approximately 6,000 clients in over 80 countries. The Company offers a range of solutions to help its clients optimize and manage mobile workforces and global workspaces.

