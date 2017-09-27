Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR) Shares Up 7.9%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s share price shot up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.02 and last traded at $3.95. 1,607,869 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,242,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARWR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. The stock’s market cap is $295.35 million.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 46.73% and a negative net margin of 201.84%. The company had revenue of $9.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post ($0.42) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 112,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 88,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 74,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.61% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Arrowhead Research Corporation, develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a portfolio of ribonucleic acid (RNA) chemistries and modes of delivery, the Company’s therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce knockdown of target genes.

