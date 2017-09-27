API Technologies Corp (ATNY) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.11

News headlines about API Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ATNY) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. API Technologies Corp earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 44.4678782191743 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of API Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ATNY) remained flat at $2.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 40,454 shares. API Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.69.

API Technologies Corp Company Profile

API Technologies Corp. (API) is engaged in providing radio frequency (RF) microwave, microelectronic, power and security solutions. The Company offers a range of RF, microwave, millimeter wave and microelectronics products ranging from components to complete system solutions. The Company operates through three segments.

