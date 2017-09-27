Andrew Peller Ltd (ADW_A:CA) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Andrew Peller Ltd (NASDAQ:ADW_A:CA) declared a dividend on Monday, September 25th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, October 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

