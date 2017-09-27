Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Continental AG (CON)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Continental AG (ETR: CON) in the last few weeks:

9/27/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €240.00 ($285.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €150.00 ($178.57) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/20/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €232.00 ($276.19) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €240.00 ($285.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €240.00 ($285.71) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €230.00 ($273.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €205.00 ($244.05) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/13/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €240.00 ($285.71) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/13/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €223.00 ($265.48) price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/12/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €225.00 ($267.86) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €200.00 ($238.10) price target on by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/8/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €230.00 ($273.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/5/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €240.00 ($285.71) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €234.50 ($279.17) price target on by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €150.00 ($178.57) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/22/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €232.00 ($276.19) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €240.00 ($285.71) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €240.00 ($285.71) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €230.00 ($273.81) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €205.00 ($244.05) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank Ag. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €216.00 ($257.14) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €250.00 ($297.62) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €207.00 ($246.43) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €223.00 ($265.48) price target on by analysts at J P Morgan Chase & Co. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €235.00 ($279.76) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €220.00 ($261.90) price target on by analysts at S&P Global. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €240.00 ($285.71) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €200.00 ($238.10) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €240.00 ($285.71) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2017 – Continental AG was given a new €200.00 ($238.10) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. The companys Chassis & Safety segment offers electronic brake systems and software solutions, chassis electronics and air suspension systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensorics, and driver assistance systems.

