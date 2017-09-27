TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TU. BidaskClub upgraded TELUS Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays PLC raised their price objective on TELUS Corporation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TELUS Corporation from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Get TELUS Corporation alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Set TELUS Corporation (TU) PT at $45.00” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/analysts-set-telus-corporation-tu-pt-at-45-00.html.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS Corporation by 1.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS Corporation by 1.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of TELUS Corporation by 2.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of TELUS Corporation by 1.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in shares of TELUS Corporation by 0.4% during the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 148,508 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TELUS Corporation (TU) traded up 0.36% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.01. 464,621 shares of the stock traded hands. TELUS Corporation has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $36.94. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.21.

TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TELUS Corporation had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that TELUS Corporation will post $2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.3884 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. TELUS Corporation’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

TELUS Corporation Company Profile

TELUS Corporation (TELUS) is a telecommunications company. The Company provides a range of telecommunications services and products, including wireless and wireline voice and data. Its data services include Internet protocol (IP), television (TV), hosting, managed information technology and cloud-based services, and certain healthcare solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.