Analysts Set RSA Insurance Group plc (RSA) Target Price at $620.55

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 621.91 ($8.36).

RSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.68) target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 489 ($6.58) target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.34) target price on shares of RSA Insurance Group plc in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc increased their target price on RSA Insurance Group plc from GBX 715 ($9.62) to GBX 745 ($10.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA) traded down 0.56% during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 621.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,093,114 shares. RSA Insurance Group plc has a one year low of GBX 511.00 and a one year high of GBX 672.50. The firm’s market cap is GBX 6.36 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 650.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 621.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.60 ($0.09) per share. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

In other news, insider Isabel Hudson purchased 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.71) per share, for a total transaction of £7,341.84 ($9,873.37).

RSA Insurance Group plc Company Profile

RSA Insurance Group plc is an international general insurer. The Company provides personal, commercial and specialty insurance products and services direct-to-customers. Its segments include Scandinavia, Canada, UK & Ireland, Central Functions and non-core. Its segments are based on geography and all are engaged in providing personal and commercial general insurance services.

