Analysts Set Intertek Group plc (ITRK) Price Target at $4,098.60

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,098.60 ($55.12).

Several analysts have issued reports on ITRK shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Intertek Group plc from GBX 4,450 ($59.84) to GBX 4,600 ($61.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intertek Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.79) target price on shares of Intertek Group plc in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on Intertek Group plc from GBX 4,900 ($65.90) to GBX 5,300 ($71.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lowered Intertek Group plc to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 4,150 ($55.81) to GBX 4,200 ($56.48) in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

In other Intertek Group plc news, insider Jean-Michel Valette bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,650 ($62.53) per share, for a total transaction of £465,000 ($625,336.20). Also, insider David E. Reid bought 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,650 ($62.53) per share, with a total value of £99,277.50 ($133,509.28).

Intertek Group plc (ITRK) traded down 0.25% on Friday, reaching GBX 4872.00. 311,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,861.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,327.78. Intertek Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,037.39 and a 12 month high of GBX 5,160.00. The firm’s market cap is GBX 7.86 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 23.50 ($0.32) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Intertek Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which offers quality assurance services. The Company’s segments include Products, Trade and Resources. The Products-related division consists of business lines that are focused on ensuring the quality and safety of physical components and products, as well minimizing risk through assessing the operating process and quality management systems of its customers.

