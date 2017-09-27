Analysts Set Inmarsat Plc (ISAT) Price Target at $833.57

Shares of Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 833.57 ($11.21).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.10) price target on shares of Inmarsat Plc in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Beaufort Securities raised Inmarsat Plc to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 785 ($10.56) to GBX 950 ($12.78) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,245 ($16.74) target price on shares of Inmarsat Plc in a report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.72) target price on shares of Inmarsat Plc in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their target price on Inmarsat Plc from GBX 840 ($11.30) to GBX 850 ($11.43) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of Inmarsat Plc (ISAT) traded up 2.42% during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 636.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,807,570 shares. Inmarsat Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 594.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 865.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.89 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 713.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 773.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.26%.

In other news, insider Simon Bax purchased 2,500 shares of Inmarsat Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 646 ($8.69) per share, for a total transaction of £16,150 ($21,718.67).

Inmarsat Plc Company Profile

Inmarsat plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of global mobile satellite communications services. The Company’s segments include Maritime, Government, Enterprise, Aviation and Central Services. The Maritime segment focuses on commercial maritime services across the world. The Maritime segment includes the provision of broadband data and safety communications for all vessel sizes.

