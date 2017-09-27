Analysts Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) Target Price at $78.75

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. BidaskClub raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS AG increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) traded up 0.04% during trading on Friday, reaching $76.75. 684,382 shares of the company were exchanged. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $49.18 and a 1-year high of $81.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average is $66.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post $1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Roza sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $55,044.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,349.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,873,815.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,761 shares of company stock worth $8,205,765 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,736,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Guidewire Software by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 33,371.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,071,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,006,000 after buying an additional 3,062,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc is a provider of software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. The Company’s software serves as a technology platform for P&C insurance carriers. The Company’s InsurancePlatform consists of three elements: core transaction processing, data management and analytics, and digital engagement.

