Analysts Set Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) Target Price at $77.33

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 142.0% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 6.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, WFG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation by 39.4% during the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 2,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) traded up 0.96% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,020 shares. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $68.11 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.89.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Cincinnati Financial Corporation had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post $2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through five segments: Commercial lines insurance, Personal lines insurance, Excess and surplus lines insurance, and Life insurance and Investments. Its Commercial Lines Insurance Segment provides five commercial business lines: commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, workers’ compensation and other commercial lines.

