Analysts Set Aareal Bank AG (ARL) Price Target at $39.16

Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €39.16 ($46.61).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARL shares. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aareal Bank AG in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Warburg Research set a €41.90 ($49.88) target price on Aareal Bank AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €41.00 ($48.81) target price on Aareal Bank AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. DZ Bank AG reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aareal Bank AG in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, equinet AG set a €38.00 ($45.24) target price on Aareal Bank AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of Aareal Bank AG (ETR:ARL) traded up 0.317% during midday trading on Friday, reaching €34.508. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,310 shares. Aareal Bank AG has a 12-month low of €27.79 and a 12-month high of €38.83. The company has a market capitalization of €2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.826. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.59.

Aareal Bank AG Company Profile

Aareal Bank AG, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions and services to the property industry in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Structured Property Financing and Consulting/Services. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, shopping centers, hotels, retail, logistics, and residential properties in Europe, North America, and Asia.

