Analysts Expect Spartan Motors, Inc. (SPAR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Spartan Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spartan Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Spartan Motors reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spartan Motors will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Spartan Motors.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $169.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.83 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

SPAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Capital set a $12.00 target price on shares of Spartan Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spartan Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ SPAR) traded up 1.83% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.10. 331,366 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.52. Spartan Motors has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.53 million, a P/E ratio of 103.74 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Spartan Motors by 7.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lifted its position in Spartan Motors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 256,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Spartan Motors by 16.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Spartan Motors by 12.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Spartan Motors by 18.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc is an engineer and manufacturer in the heavy-duty, custom vehicles marketplace. The Company operates through three segments: Emergency Response Vehicles, Delivery and Service Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Company’s Emergency Response Vehicles segment engineers and manufactures emergency response chassis, emergency response bodies and aerial equipment.

