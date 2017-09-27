Analysts Anticipate Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Equities analysts expect Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Fitbit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.02). Fitbit posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fitbit.

Get Fitbit Inc. alerts:

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $353.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fitbit from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Vetr upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.17 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fitbit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fitbit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Anticipate Fitbit, Inc. (FIT) to Announce -$0.03 EPS” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/analysts-anticipate-fitbit-inc-fit-to-announce-0-03-eps.html.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Missan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,285.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,450. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fitbit by 6,579.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 103,035 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 875,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after buying an additional 590,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 35,558 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fitbit by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit (NYSE FIT) traded up 6.24% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.98. 10,356,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Fitbit has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $17.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. The firm’s market cap is $1.63 billion.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc is a provider of health and fitness devices. The Company’s platform combines connected health and fitness devices with software and services, including an online dashboard and mobile applications, data analytics, motivational and social tools, personalized insights and virtual coaching through customized fitness plans and interactive workouts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fitbit (FIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.