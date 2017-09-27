Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on October 10th

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.
Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) traded up 3.85% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.20. 193,328 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.65. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.29. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $51.28.
Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $91.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.71 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 12.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post $2.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.
In other news, Director Leo J. Hill acquired 1,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.
About Ameris Bancorp
Ameris Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company’s business is conducted through its banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank (the Bank), which provides a range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. The Company operates through four segments: the Banking Division, the Retail Mortgage Division, the Warehouse Lending Division and the SBA Division.
