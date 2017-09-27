Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.95

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 1,558,590 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.62.

Get Ally Financial Inc. alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post $2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $760.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Ally Financial by 23.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 668.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.95” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/ally-financial-inc-ally-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-23-95.html.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc is a digital financial services company. The Company is a bank and financial holding company. Its segments include Automotive Finance operations, Insurance operations, Mortgage Finance operations, Corporate Finance operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance operations segment provides the United States-based automotive financing services to consumers and automotive dealers, and automotive and equipment financing services to companies and municipalities.

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.