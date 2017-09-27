Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX) Receives $14.94 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.94.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDRX shares. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Cowen and Company upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Farley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 196,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,126.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $473,800 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 255.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 111,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 80,330 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 131.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 147,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 83,807 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,276,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 31,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,763,000 after buying an additional 103,395 shares during the period.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ MDRX) traded up 4.00% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674,547 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.58 billion. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $426.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.94 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc (Allscripts) delivers information technology (IT) solutions and services to help healthcare organizations. The Company operates through three segments: Clinical and Financial Solutions, Population Health, and Netsmart. The Clinical and Financial Solutions segment includes the sale of integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions.

