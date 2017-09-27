Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) Stock Price Down NaN

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s share price was down NaN on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $0.00. Approximately 653,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of Infinity from the average daily volume of 0 shares.

ALDX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.95.

The firm’s market capitalization is $46.68 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post ($1.63) EPS for the current year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALDX. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 48.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,885,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after acquiring an additional 945,000 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.0% in the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 875,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 207,431 shares during the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $898,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 186.4% in the second quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 107,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 70,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $132,000. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc, is a biotechnology company. The Company’s principal activities include raising capital and research and development activities. The Company’s segment is the identification and development of a treatment for diseases related to high levels of aldehydes.

