Alaris Royalty Corp. (TSE:AD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.29.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty Corp. from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty Corp. from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lifted their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty Corp. from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Alaris Royalty Corp. from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Alaris Royalty Corp. alerts:

WARNING: “Alaris Royalty Corp. (AD) Receives C$24.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/alaris-royalty-corp-ad-receives-c24-29-average-price-target-from-brokerages.html.

In other news, Director Jack Chuck Lee purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$23.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,090.00.

Alaris Royalty Corp. Company Profile

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a Canada-based company providing capital to private businesses (individually, a Private Company Partner and collectively the Partners). The Company’s operations consist of investments in private operating entities in the form of preferred limited partnership interests, preferred interest in limited liability corporations in the United States, or long-term license and royalty arrangements.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaris Royalty Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaris Royalty Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.