AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (TSE:AGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

Shares of AGT Food and Ingredients (AGT) traded down 0.61% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.56. 33,252 shares of the stock traded hands. AGT Food and Ingredients has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $39.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.81. The stock’s market cap is $595.24 million.

Get AGT Food and Ingredients Inc alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGT shares. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered their price objective on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (AGT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on October 11th” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/agt-food-and-ingredients-inc-agt-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-15-on-october-11th.html.

About AGT Food and Ingredients

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (AGT), formerly Alliance Grain Traders Inc, is a processor and splitter of pulse crops. The Company is engaged in pulse and staple food processing and distribution, with processing facilities and sales offices located around the world. It operates in three segments: Pulse and Grain Processing, which includes the operations of AGT subsidiaries and facilities in Canada, the United States, Australia, China and a portion of the operations in Turkey; Trading and Distribution, which includes operations in Europe, Russia, India and a portion of the operations in Canada, Turkey and Australia, and Food Ingredients and Packaged Foods, which include subsidiaries and facilities in the United States, Canada, South Africa and a portion of the operations in Turkey.

Receive News & Ratings for AGT Food and Ingredients Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGT Food and Ingredients Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.