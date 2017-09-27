Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust (ACR_UN:CA) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on October 16th

Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust (NASDAQ:ACR_UN:CA) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

