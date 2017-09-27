Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) Shares Up 14.8%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s share price shot up 14.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.49. 2,073,322 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 607,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADXS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Advaxis in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Advaxis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Advaxis in a research report on Friday, September 15th.

Get Advaxis Inc. alerts:

The company’s market capitalization is $184.38 million. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.33.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 million. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 655.66% and a negative return on equity of 93.54%. On average, analysts predict that Advaxis, Inc. will post ($2.23) EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 1,239,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total transaction of $5,477,807.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Advaxis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advaxis by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advaxis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Advaxis by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Advaxis by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 20,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/09/27/advaxis-inc-adxs-shares-up-14-8.html.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm)-Listeriolysin O (LLO) cancer immunotherapies. These immunotherapies are based on a platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Lm bioengineered to secrete antigen/adjuvant fusion proteins.

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.