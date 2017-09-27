Acadian Timber Corp Declares Dividend of $0.28 (ADN:CA)

Acadian Timber Corp (NASDAQ:ADN:CA) announced a dividend on Friday, July 28th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, October 13th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

