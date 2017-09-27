Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG) Shares Gap Up to $0.00

Shares of Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at ($4.95), but opened at $0.00. Acacia Research Corporation shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2563100 shares trading hands.

ACTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acacia Research Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Northland Securities set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Acacia Research Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acacia Research Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The firm’s market capitalization is $235.28 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35.

Acacia Research Corporation (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.25). Acacia Research Corporation had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $16.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Acacia Research Corporation will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 22,094 shares of Acacia Research Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $69,154.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 502,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,374.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank E. Walsh III acquired 25,000 shares of Acacia Research Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 358,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,750.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 147,250 shares of company stock worth $520,303 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACTG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research Corporation by 31.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,180,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 279,540 shares during the period. Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research Corporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $764,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research Corporation by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,038,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,358,000 after buying an additional 134,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research Corporation by 3.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,505,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acacia Research Corporation by 5.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,847,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 95,957 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acacia Research Corporation Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invests in, licenses and enforces patented technologies. The Company’s operating subsidiaries partner with inventors and patent owners, applying their legal and technology expertise to patent assets to unlock the financial value in their patented inventions.

