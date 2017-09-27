-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (JNP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNP) will post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Juniper Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Juniper Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Juniper Pharmaceuticals.

Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. Juniper Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 21.49%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Juniper Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Juniper Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ JNP) traded up 0.56% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.45. 14,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.22. Juniper Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $6.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JW Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 426,903 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 38,771 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,978 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 120,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a women’s health therapeutics company. The Company is focused on developing therapeutics that address unmet medical needs in women’s health. It operates in two segments: product and service. The product segment is engaged in manufacturing and supplying CRINONE, the Company’s commercialized product.

