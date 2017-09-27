$0.16 EPS Expected for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (LIND) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.18. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings also reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings will report full-year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lindblad Expeditions Holdings.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LIND shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.50) on shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

In other Lindblad Expeditions Holdings news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 14,931 shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $160,806.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,450.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions Holdings

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services in the United States. It offers itineraries that feature up-close encounters with wildlife, nature, history, and culture, as well as promote guest interactivity. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and interaction between guests, crew, and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers, and photographers that participate in the expeditions.

