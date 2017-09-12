Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Primerica worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 14.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 46.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 36.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) opened at 74.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.52 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $52.50 and a one year high of $86.45.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $413.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.97 million. Primerica had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post $5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

PRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

In related news, VP Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total transaction of $100,072.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,374.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,301 shares of company stock worth $495,113. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica Inc (Primerica) is a distributor of financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits on its in-force book of term life insurance policies, net of reinsurance, which are underwritten by its life insurance company subsidiaries.

