UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $539,000 Stake in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Harsco Corporation worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Harsco Corporation by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its stake in Harsco Corporation by 11.1% in the first quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Harsco Corporation by 1.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Harsco Corporation by 78.8% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 12,457 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Harsco Corporation by 1.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE HSC) traded down 0.472% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.825. The company had a trading volume of 330,650 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.27 billion. Harsco Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Harsco Corporation had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $394.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Harsco Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harsco Corporation will post $0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Harsco Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $17.50) on shares of Harsco Corporation in a report on Monday, June 26th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Harsco Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harsco Corporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Harsco Corporation Company Profile

Harsco Corporation is a provider of industrial services and engineered products. The Company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides outsourced on-site services to the global metals industry, with the operations focused in the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Brazil.

