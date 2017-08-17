130,000 Shares in KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Acquired by Opera Trading Capital

Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. by 725.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Investment Centers of America Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. L.P. during the first quarter worth about $198,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) traded down 0.43% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.38. 2,328,255 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.53. KKR & Co. L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40.

KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $365.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.74 million. KKR & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 42.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. L.P. will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. KKR & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research report on Saturday, April 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of KKR & Co. L.P. from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. L.P. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

About KKR & Co. L.P.

KKR & CO. L.P. (KKR) is a global investment firm that manages investments across multiple asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit and hedge funds. The Company’s business offers a range of investment management services to its fund investors, and provides capital markets services to its firm, its portfolio companies and third parties.

